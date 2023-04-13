Shree Yantra To Barley, Auspicious Items To Buy On The Occasion Of Akshaya Tritiya

Every year, on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, Akshaya Tritiya is observed. This year, it will be celebrated on April 22, Saturday. The day is regarded as extremely fortunate for undertaking auspicious tasks and purchasing gold. On this day, charitable services are also regarded as a significant activity. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya. Astrologers believe that this year’s Akshaya Tritiya is particularly significant since it coincides with the creation of six auspicious yogas. You can gain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi by working in this fortunate yoga.

According to religious scriptures, no particular time has to be noted for performing any auspicious work on Akshaya Tritiya. Any new project that is started on this day will succeed. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are honoured on Akshaya Tritiya. Astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma of Bhopal provides information on the date of this year’s Akshaya Tritiya, the puja muhurat and the auspicious hour. He also lists out items, which can be bought on Akshaya Tritiya, to bring home fortune and prosperity:

Dakshinavarti Shankha

Purchasing and bringing home a Dakshinavarti Shankha (conch shell) on Akshaya Tritiya is highly auspicious. Goddess Lakshmi holds the conch shell in high regard. Lord Vishnu is also holding a conch shell in his hands. The Dakshinavarti conch should be transported home, worshipped by the rituals, and installed in the household’s temple to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya.

Shree Yantra

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, it is very auspicious to bring a Shree Yantra inside the home. Mother Lakshmi is pleased and the person’s financial situation improves by buying a Shree Yantra and putting it in the home’s temple on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Kalash

According to astrology, purchasing a matka or Kalash on Akshaya Tritiya is highly auspicious. It is lucky to bring a pot of water or a Kalash full of rice on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. This ensures that the house always has enough flow of Lakshmi and grains.

Barley

Purchasing barley on Akshaya Tritiya is particularly lucky. On this day, barley should also be presented as a sacrifice to Goddess Lakshmi. After worship, placing this barley at the location of wealth in the house and wrapping it in crimson cloth improves the riches of the house.

The auspicious time for worshipping Lakshmi Narayan and Kalash on Akshaya Tritiya is from 7:49 am to 12:20 pm on 22 April 2030. The time of worship will be 4 hours 31 minutes.

