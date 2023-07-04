Shriya Saran Looks Bold And Fiery In A Sexy Red Dress Worth Rs 1,48,950; See Photos

Shriya Saran is literally the epitome of gorgeousness, no matter what she dons she always pulls it off like a literal goddess. Everything about her is extremely divine and her ability to sport any kind of look is just mind-blowing. Be it a red carpet event or a casual dinner with friends and family, Shriya never compromises on her choice of clothing, no matter what happens, she always puts her best fashion foot forward.

Recently, the actress set the internet ablaze with photographs of herself in a red appliqué dress. Seeing her in that dress was quite a jaw-dropping moment for her fans and followers. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya was seen sporting this phenomenal corset dress worth Rs. 1,48,950 from the shelves of ace designers Shivan & Narresh. The very fitting of this incredible outfit accentuated the actress’ well-toned figure and went on to create a beautiful silhouette. The asymmetrical hem on the dress went on to add an extra bit of oomph factor to the already sexy look.

The lovely off-shoulder dress featured a sweetheart neckline which made the outfit look absolutely dreamy. What is noteworthy is the usage of crochet flowers, glass beads and organza work on the bodice of the dress making it look like a beautiful statement piece. There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that Shriya pulled off the look with great panache and her innate charm added to the play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

In terms of makeup, Shriya went really minimal in terms of her makeup. The dewy base along with subtle smokey eyes and well-drawn eyebrows were definitely amazing factors that added to the glory of the look. The nude lip shade deserves a separate complement of its own, the use of highlighter as a makeup was extremely well done.

Shriya chose to leave her tresses open and flowing to add to the allure of the lock and her tear-drop earrings definitely went well with the rest of the ensemble. She completed her scintillating look with red stilettos.