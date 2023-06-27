CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shubman Gill's Easy-Breezy Shirt Is Quite Affordable; Here Is Where You Can Get It From
1-MIN READ

Shubman Gill's Easy-Breezy Shirt Is Quite Affordable; Here Is Where You Can Get It From

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

We are certainly loving these prints on Shubman. (Image: Instagram)

We are certainly loving these prints on Shubman. (Image: Instagram)

Shubman Gill aced the comfy summer look and that too at quite an affordable rate, read on to know more-

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town right now and is the current heartthrob of the nation and after his smashing performance at the Indian Premiere League (IPL), it is all justified. Shubman has always had a very boy-next-door kind of style that truly matches his vibe. His sartorial choices too are not always very over the top which makes him even more relatable.

A while back, the ace cricketer posted a stellar picture of himself standing against a dreamy backdrop. The shirt that he was wearing has garnered a lot of attention, in case you have missed out on the picture, check it out here-

Shubman opted for this lovely shirt which is summery yet stylish at the very same time. The shades of blue go so well with the backdrop of the vast sea and blue sky. The patterns on the shirt are extremely subtle and not on your face type which makes it such a lovely wear.

If you have loved the shirt as much as all his fans and followers have, then we have all the details you need to get the exact same shirt for yourself. Priced at Rs. 3,290 this abstract print shirt is from the racks of Zara and is available on their website as well as in their physical stores.

The cricketer paired up this shirt with white denim shorts which went phenomenally well with the shirt and those funky shades were a quirky touch that all fashion critics have appreciated. The beaded neck chain was an elegant touch and the wristlets on both his hands looked good too. Shubman looked at ease and at peace in this ensemble and yes he certainly looked ultra fashionable.

