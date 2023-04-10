Siblings Day 2023: How to Prepare Your First Child for a New Baby

SIBLINGS DAY 2023: The set equations and routines in your daily family life will undoubtedly change if you have a new baby. It’s normal for firstborns to feel envy, irrespective of their age. Firstborns frequently struggle with emotions when they realise they’re no longer the centre of attention in the family. Every child reacts to these complicated feelings in their own unique manner. Some might cling to their parents more, while others start getting distant. Therefore, it is important that parents prepare their children for a new sibling in advance.

Here are a few ways that can help you:

Tell them about their sibling

The first and foremost thing you have to do is tell them that they will soon have a sibling. Tell them that they are going to be a big sister or brother. Ensure that they feel positive about the new member and start to have fond feelings towards the new baby. Knowing their feelings

Just letting them know about their sibling is not enough. As a parent, you will have to find out how they feel. This way, you can address their insecurities if there are any and also teach them to love and care for the newborn. Include them in their sibling’s life

Take their opinions about the newborn’s name. Take them along when you shop for the child. Allow them to pick toys and clothes for their sibling. Spend time with them

While you are busy nursing the new baby, make sure not to neglect your first child. Taking care of an infant is time-consuming, but every day, sit with the older child, play with them, or help them with their schoolwork. They should be reassured that they have your support at all stages of their lives. Take them to the hospital

After the birth of their sibling, they should be among the first ones to meet the infant. They should be introduced and given time to adjust to the new member of the family. Explain to them what a baby wants

As a child, your firstborn is at a loss to understand what the new baby is doing. Help them perceive what the infant is trying to communicate and make them aware of their needs at that age.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here