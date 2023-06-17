Side Effects Of Using Vitamin C Serum: Know Your Skin Type

With the upgradation in our lifestyle, we tend to follow along with the trends. Do you really study if a product will be useful for your body or skin before buying it? Knowing the contents before applying it to your skin is a must.

Vitamin C is a water-soluble nutrient that plays an important role in your body and skin. It is known for its benefits like protecting from sun damage, promoting wound healing, reducing redness, early signs of aging and reducing dark spots.

There are several risks attached to it which you are neglecting or you are not aware of it. According to research, some people have experienced stinging, itching, dryness, and break out after using topical vitamin C for their skin. It can provide a temporary glow to your skin but damage it permanently.

It consists mild anti-aging properties and hence cannot help your skin to stay younger for long. Vitamin C serum should be used properly with an accurate amount of moisturizer which will help to avoid possible break outs.

Avoid these mistakes

According to dermatologists, Vitamin C serum consists of different levels of concentrations which might cause side effects. It is always suggested that you use this serum after consulting a doctor.

Excessive use of this serum might cause skin irritation and dryness. Use the serum with proper caution. It is always better to skip sometimes and not use regularly, it helps your skin to regulate something new in your skin.

If it is used in the daytime, it is always suggested to not skip sunscreen. As vitamin C consists of strong anti-oxidant properties. The serum might turn your skin yellow or orangish as the serum will oxidize. It is advised to include vitamin C in your right-time skin routine.

Never mix it with Niacinamide or retinol. The pH level of these does not go well with each other which might cause different reactions to your skin.

It should be avoided if you have oily skin. The serum might have some different reactions if you are an oily skin type. You should also avoid it if you are trying to treat your nail acne, it will have a negative impact, and is suggested to avoid vitamin C to treat nail acne.

It is always suggested that before using anything on your skin, always consult a doctor. To avoid further risk and side effects to your skin.