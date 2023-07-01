Sidharth Malhotra Held Kiara Advani Close As He Sported A Chic Shirt Worth Rs 55,990; Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are always giving netizens some major couple goals and their fans and followers always love to get a dose of their cuteness. The two undoubtedly look good together completely making us believe in the term ‘made for each other.’ And, one must admit that they sure are not only a good-looking couple but also a couple who take fashion seriously.

Recently, Sid and Kiara were spotted together and the video of them made the entire internet go heart-eyed. Sidharth held Kiara close to him as he held out the umbrella for her as it rained heavily in Mumbai. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

While they shined bright as a couple, what caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike was Sid’s dapper shirt. The actor opted for a light blue coloured denim shirt which is worth Rs. 55,990. That for sure is a whopping amount for a shirt but considering the texture and the tailored fit of it, the price does seem worth it.

Sid has always had an eye for fashion and even though he does not like experimenting much he makes sure to make a statement is outfits that he feels the most comfortable in. his charm and aura always play into the game and enhance his looks to a whole other dimension. The way he carries himself is enviable and no matter what he dons he makes sure to give everybody a jaw-dropping moment.

However, not just the shirt but there was another showstopper element in the entire ensemble. Sidharth’s sneakers were simply magnificent, he wore a pair of patent leather printed sneakers worth Rs. 29,947 from the brand Maison Margiela that went really well with the vibe he was aiming to exude.