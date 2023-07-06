'Silence Is Sometimes The Best Answer': Top 10 Quotes By Dalai Lama As He Turns 88

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DALAI LAMA: The 14th Dalai Lama, his Holiness, Tenzin Gyatso, is celebrating his 88th birthday this year. Born on July 6, 1935, to a peasant family in northeastern Tibet, he was proclaimed as his predecessor’s reincarnation after correctly identifying several objects that belonged to the 13th Dalai Lama. He moved to India in 1959 after the Tibetan Uprising China’s brutal suppression of the revolt. Throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has been an inspiration to millions, spreading messages of love, harmony, and understanding.

His unwavering dedication to promoting compassion and fostering global unity has earned him deep respect and admiration from people of all backgrounds. Here are some of the top quoted by the spiritual leader.

Here are the top 10 quotes by Dalai Lama that will uplift your spirits and make you smile:

“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." “The purpose of our lives is to be happy." “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive." “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness." “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion." “The true hero is one who conquers their own anger and hatred." “Silence is sometimes the best answer." “Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." “In the practice of tolerance, one’s enemy is the best teacher." “Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways."

These quotes serve as guiding lights, inspiring us to make a positive difference in the world and embrace the simple yet powerful principle of kindness. So, on this occasion, let’s embrace his teachings and spread his message of love and understanding far and wide!