Simple Hacks To Keep Your Shoes Clean During Monsoon Season

As the rainy season begins across various parts of the country, schools and colleges have also reopened, leading to increased usage of footwear during the monsoon. However, this brings about the concern of bacterial and fungal growth, as shoes tend to remain wet for extended periods. It becomes crucial, therefore, to ensure that footwear is kept clean and dry to prevent any potential health risks. In this article, we will explore some useful hacks that can help individuals maintain the cleanliness and dryness of their footwear during the rainy season, promoting both hygiene and comfort.

When you come to the house and your shoes are wet, the first thing you should do is remove the laces, turn them over so the water passes and keep it to dry in an airy space. You can keep them in the sun or use a fan as well. Remember to not keep the shoes in the rack until they have dried. There is a chance of bacteria and fungus growing.

If you have dirty shoes, wash them thoroughly first. Get rid of the water. Then take a newspaper and make balls out of it. Fill the shoes with these balls and wrap the newspaper around the shoes. Leave it in the air overnight. By morning you will get your shoes dry.

washing machine

washing machine

You can also use ato dry the shoes. After washing your shoes, take a pillow cover, keep the shoes in and tie it up. Put this bag inside thealong with other clothes and run the machine in dryer mode for 20 minutes. The shoes will come out dry.

If you use leather shoes to go to the office or college then you can use wax polish to keep your shoes safe. Wax polish can be used to make the shoes waterproof. Wax polish creates a thin protective shield over the shoe which gives light resistance to rainwater and keeps your shoe in a good condition.

To keep your shoes shiny in the rainy season, you can use a Banana peel. Take the peel and rub the inside of the peel on the shoe. Rub it thoroughly. Then take a cloth or a napkin and clean it. This method will make your shoe shine.