Singapore National Day 2023: Google Doodle Features Clarke Quay. What It Is?

GOOGLE DOODLE IN SINGAPORE: Google Doodle today celebrates Singapore National Day. On this day in 1965, Singapore officially gained independence from the Federation of Malaysia and became a sovereign nation. Today, Singapore’s National Day Parade attracts thousands of people from all over the country — and for good reason. The Parade features a breathtaking aerial show with the Singapore Armed Forces’ helicopters and fighter planes.

At night, many Singaporeans gather with families and friends near the Parade to witness a visual spectacle of skyscraping fireworks against the Singaporean skyline.

Today’s Doodle features Clarke Quay, a historical riverside quay that played a pivotal role in Singapore’s history. Situated along the Singapore River, the quay used to house warehouses that facilitated mercantile activity since the country’s pre-independence years. The Doodle’s red frame is inspired by the city-state’s red and white national flag, which decorates homes and buildings leading up to and during the celebratory period.

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: 12 FACTS ABOUT CLARKE QUAY