Singer Nikhita Gandhi: Be Unique, Be Authentic, And Live Life On Your Own Terms

Nikhita Gandhi is a dentist-turned-musician based in Chennai, known for her versatile singing talent in various genres including pop, jazz, and Indian classical music. She gained recognition after joining AR Rahman’s music school and has since participated in music competitions, performed at gigs, and made a name for herself in the music industry. She is known for her passion for music, her rebellious spirit, and her dedication to maintaining her health while pursuing her musical aspirations. In a candid chat, we understand what’s in store for her upcoming projects and the reason for her zany energy on and off stage.

If we aren’t wrong, you aspired to become a dentist. So how did music happen?

I am a dentist who had already passed all my exams and was studying in dental school in Chennai when music became a significant part of my life. I joined AR Rahman’s music school, and it became an escape from studying at that time. Music has always been a passion of mine since childhood, and I wanted to keep that alive despite feeling restricted in college.

I have always been someone who loves trying different things, like dance, music, sports, and studies. However, in college, I felt limited and confined. Nevertheless, I kept finding ways to keep music alive because it made me feel more like myself. That’s why I decided to join the music school.

I remember bunking for the first time in my life and going to Saarang at IIT to enroll myself in their music competition. To my surprise, I won in the solo category, which was a significant achievement for me. It was a calling from within, and it made me realize how much music meant to me. After that, I started doing part-time gigs, singing pop and jazz in hotels just for fun. I had many friends who wanted me to sing in their events, and it was a fulfilling experience.

Looking back, college was the time when music happened in my life, and I have no regrets about pursuing dentistry. Balancing both dentistry and music has been challenging, but I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that music has brought into my life. It has been a source of joy, creativity, and self-expression.

What’s something that makes you say a yes to a project?

The Song! A short and sweet answer for it.

If you’re supposed to describe yourself and your music in short, what would it be?

Full of Energy

What do you enjoy the most, film-centric songs or your own albums and why?

A lot goes into making your own music and releasing it. So, if you enjoy hard work, then I do enjoy doing my own music. I love being involved. I love creating things. So, I think that extra effort comes with joy.

Do you feel there’s still a long way to go for the women artists in the industry?

There’s constant evolution happening around us. And there are so many women in the industry, in fact, not just singers. Women are now seen at the front almost everywhere. I know a lot of women producers, guitarists, musicians, engineers. So, I think we should just stop categorizing male and females. It’s just people who make music.

Over time, we see many artists performing live at a concert, going on various tours, etc. What were the challenges you personally faced while you were on one of those?

As a dentist and musician, I absolutely love what I do. However, it can get hectic at times, especially with the travel involved, and there have been occasions where I’ve forgotten room numbers due to the demanding schedule. It can take a toll on the body, and I believe it’s important to take care of our physical well-being.

When I’m in Bombay, I make sure to engage in physical activities like sports to keep myself active and physically fit. I believe that being physically fit is crucial in order to endure the demanding schedules and stresses that come with being an artist. Taking care of our bodies is essential, and we should prioritize our health and well-being.

As an artist, I’ve learned that it’s important to take our heads up and be proactive in maintaining our physical health despite the challenges that come with our profession. Regular exercise, staying active, and taking breaks to rest and rejuvenate are essential for our overall well-being. By prioritizing self-care and physical fitness, we can better manage the stress and demands of our careers, and continue to pursue our passions with energy and vitality.

What message would you try to convey to your fellow female artists and also the budding artist, who look up to you as an inspiration?

Just be yourself. You don’t need to be told anything. The most important advice anyone can give is to stay true to who you are. Embrace your uniqueness, be authentic, and live life on your own terms. Remember that you are enough just as you are, and you don’t need to conform to societal expectations or seek validation from others. Trust in your own abilities, beliefs, and values, and strive to be the best version of yourself. Embrace your individuality and let your true self shine. Be confident in who you are, and you will attract positivity and success in your life’s journey.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

One of the songs is Hoodie, which is with Royal Stag Boombox. And apart from that I’m working on more singles. So, there’s going to be a lot of what you’re going to see in Hoodie and more songs as well. I got to use my little Alter Ego signature Nikki Ji which I do perform. In fact, one of the artists EPR, we have performed together where we do like this rap rock Bollywood set. So, I’m very excited that we’re getting to do that with you guys. There’s going to be more of that in the future.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here