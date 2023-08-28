Sip in Style: Elevate Your Evenings with These Irresistible Cocktail Recipes

Elevate your libation experience with a tantalizing array of cocktail recipes that blend artistry and flavor in perfect harmony. From timeless classics to contemporary creations, this collection unveils a world of mixology that caters to every palate. Whether you’re seeking a refreshing sip for a summer soirée or a sophisticated concoction for a special occasion, these handcrafted recipes promise to awaken your taste buds and inspire your inner bartender. Get ready to shake, stir, and savor the exquisite world of cocktails.

The Jamaican by Victor De Benito, Head Distiller & Global Brand Ambassador, East Side Distillery

Nomad Oscuro Dark Rum: 60 ML

Lime Juice: 20 ML

Honey: 20 ML

Mint Leaves: 6

Method: shake

Top up with White Sparkling Wine

Relation Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients: Johnnie Walker Black Label, Fresh Lime juice, Cinnamon infused organic honey, Soda, Edible flower, and Ice cubes

Tools: Bar spoon and jigger

Glass: Highball

Method:

Take a glass and fill it up with ice cubes. Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label Add 15ml cinnamon infused honey syrup (take hot water and add cinnamon sticks. Us the water 100ml and add 200 honey) Add 15ml fresh lime juice. Top with soda Stir gently to mix and add garnish of edible flower. Enjoy

SFS – Sour for Sister cocktail recipe

Ingredients: Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve, Fresh Lime juice, Orange Marmalade, nutmeg (Egg white or Fresh pineapple juice optional) and Ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainers, grater, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Couple, Nick & Nora or rocks (Chilled)

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker.

Add 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

Add 1 ½ bar spoon of orange marmalade.

Add 15ml fresh lime juice.

Add one egg white or 15ml fresh pineapple juice.

Add ice cubes and shake hard.

Strain it in a glass. Add Block ice if there is any extra space.

Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Enjoy

London Calling by Victor De Benito, Head Distiller & Global Brand Ambassador, East Side Distillery

Portal Gin: 45 ML

White Dry Vermouth (or Dry Sherry Wine): 15 ML

Lime Juice: 20 ML

Sugar Syrup: 15 ML

Bitters: 2 Dashes

Method: Shake

Garnish: Orange Peel

Gift cocktail recipe



Ingredients: Black & White, Fresh Lime juice, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Mint, and Ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, Muddler, cocktail strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon, cocktail stick & Jigger

Glass: Rocks

Method: