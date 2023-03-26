Sip into Spring: 4 Gin Cocktails that Celebrate the Season

RELATED NEWS A Humble Town and a Tragic Story: What's Behind Bangladesh's Rangpur Gin

Sip Into The New Year: The Perfect Gin Cocktails for January Spring is the perfect time to explore refreshing gin cocktails that embody the season’s light and floral flavours. One popular option is the classic gin and tonic, elevated with the addition of fresh herbs and fruits like mint and grapefruit. Another favorite is the gin fizz, made with gin, lemon juice, sugar, and soda water for a light and bubbly beverage. For a more adventurous twist, try a cucumber gin cocktail or a lavender gin sour. Whatever your preference, spring is the perfect time to experiment with refreshing gin cocktails that are sure to impress.

Roku Spring Highball

Bursting with the colour of spring. A serve that will make your heart bloom.

Ingredients:

• 35 ml ROKU

• 25 ml Briotte Rhubarb Liqueur

• 90 ml Hibiscus Tonic

• Build in a glass, and garnish with a little flower.

Method: Mix all the ingredients in a highball glass and garnish with a flower.

Roku Plum Martini

A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this serve.

Ingredients:

• 45ml ROKU

• 10ml ume liqueur

• 20ml soda

• 1 small plum fruit

Method: Pour the gin, liqueur and soda in a glass. Mix the concoction and garnish with plum and serve.

Garnish: Plum Infused with the vibrant flavors of jasmine tea and cherries, this spring cocktail is the perfect way to welcome the season of renewal and new beginnings.

Sipsmith Strawberry and Elderflower G&T

This delightful cocktail marries two delicious twists on the classic G&T into one perfect summer starter. Best served under the sun on a carefree spring afternoon.

Ingredients:

• 50ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

• Elderflower tonic

• Strawberries (to garnish)

• Black pepper (to garnish)

Method: Fill a highball with ice and add London Dry Gin. Top with elderflower tonic. Garnish with a strawberry and a crack of black pepper.

Garnish: Strawberry and a crack of black pepper

Sipsmith Rosewater Fizz

One sip of this rose-and-chamomile-scented cocktail and you’ll feel like you’ve strolled into a secret garden.

Ingredients:

• 50ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

• 20ml chamomile tea (cold brew)

• 1 barspoon rose jam

• 10ml sugar syrup

• 20ml lemon juice

• 1 egg white

Method: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice and shake (dry shake). Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with dried rose petals.

Garnish: Rose petals

