Sip into Summer Bliss: Refreshing Gin Cocktails for the Season

Summer is the perfect season to enjoy refreshing cocktails, and what better spirit to use than gin? Gin’s botanical flavors and versatility make it a fantastic base for a wide range of summer cocktails. From classic favorites to creative new concoctions, summer gin cocktails are a delightful way to savor the season’s flavors. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard BBQ, or simply looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy on a warm day, gin cocktails are a great choice. In this introduction, we’ll explore the world of summer gin cocktails, highlighting their refreshing and aromatic nature, and how they can elevate your summer sipping experience. So, get ready to shake, stir, and sip your way to summer cocktail bliss with these refreshing gin concoctions!

As the summer season begins, there is nothing better than spending a lazy afternoon or evening at home with your friends and family, sipping a refreshing cocktail. Here are some gin-based cocktails to make the summer perfect.

Golden Sands G&T

Ingredients

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin with gold dust 60 ml

5-6 Ice cubes

Tonic Water 150 ml

Garnish: Grapefruit / Orange peel

Glass: G&T glass

Method

Add gold dust to Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin (4 gms in a bottle, add more if needed)

Pour over ice in a G&T glass

Add tonic water

Grapefruit slice, stir and serve The Jaisalmer Negroni: Barrel Aged

Ingredients

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 20 ml

Campari 20 ml

Martini Rosso 20 ml

6-8 Ice cubes

Oak barrel

Garnish: Orange peel + Mathania dried red chilli

Method

Add equal parts of all the ingredients (bulk mix).

Pour it into an oak barrel and allow it to age for at least 24 hours

Add 60 ml aged Negroni over an ice block in an old-fashioned glass

Stir for 42 times

Garnish with Orange peel and Mathania chilli The Dunes of Jaisalmer

Ingredients

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 60ml

2-3 Basil leaves

Grapefruit Juice 90 ml

Lime juice 50 ml

5-6 Ice cubes

Tonic water 60 ml

Garnish: Grapefruit Slice and Golden Hearts

Method

Take a shaker, add all the ingredients and add ice, and shake it nicely

Strain it over ice in an old-fashioned glass and splash off the tonic.

Garnish with grapefruit and basil leaves. The Golden Fort

Ingredients

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 50 ml

15 ml Lime Juice

10 ml Cinnamon Syrup

15 ml Cloudy Apple Juice

6-8 Ice cubes

Sliced Green Apple

Method

Pour Jaislamer Indian craft Gin over cubed ice, add lime juice, cinnamon syrup and cloudy apply juice.

Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices The Black Buck G & Tea

Ingredients:

50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Darjeeling Green Tea 100ml

Lemon Grass syrup 15 ml

Lemon juice

8-10 Cubes

Garnish: pinch on Matcha green tea powder

Method

Fill a Hi ball glass with ice and pour in Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin.

Add freshly brewed cold Darjeeling tea, fresh lemon juice, and finally top with homemade lemon grass syrup and a pinch of matcha green tea powder

Stir gently (To make lemongrass simple syrup- add 500g of sugar to 500 ml hot water and add 2 sticks of lemongrass into sugar syrup to infuse)

