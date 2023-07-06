Sip with Caution: The Surprising Impact of Black Tea and Vitamin C on Kidneys

During the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, black tea emerged as a widely consumed beverage worldwide. With people having ample time to think about COVID prevention, the consumption of vitamin C was recognized as beneficial. Social media propagated the notion that combining black tea with vitamin C enhances the absorption of the latter. Consequently, many individuals began drinking multiple cups of tea in an attempt to prevent COVID, unknowingly increasing their urine oxalate levels to dangerously high levels. This prolonged process eventually resulted in the formation of large renal calcium oxalate stones and, in some cases, even kidney failure. The connection between excessive tea consumption and these adverse effects took months to uncover, as patients undergoing stone analysis post-surgery were counseled about their diet.

Those who were particularly susceptible to these complications included individuals with a history of renal stones, hypertensive patients, and those with weakened kidney function. The lesson learned from this situation is encapsulated in the Sanskrit phrase “Ati Sarvatra varjayet," which means that excess of anything is harmful. In the pursuit of preventing one disease, people inadvertently developed a harmful habit that led to another disorder. It is crucial to maintain a balanced diet, avoiding excessive consumption of any particular substance while ensuring an adequate intake of essential nutrients.

To prevent kidney damage, proper hydration is vital, with a recommended daily water intake of approximately 2.5 liters. Engaging in at least 40 minutes of physical activity daily and monitoring blood pressure regularly are particularly important for hypertensive individuals. In case of any health concerns, it is advisable to promptly seek medical attention and visit the hospital for timely evaluation.