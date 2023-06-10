Skin Cancer Prevention Month: Is Sunscreen Actually Effective in Preventing Skin Cancer?

Choosing the right sunscreen involves considering various factors to ensure adequate protection against harmful UV radiation. It is important to understand that the whole spectrum of UV light including UVA, UVB and UVC has a role in skin damage. Hence, using broad spectrum sunscreens becomes mandatory.

Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre shares some key considerations to help you choose a suitable sunscreen:

Sun Protection Factor (SPF)

Look for sunscreens with a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher. The SPF indicates the level of protection against UVB radiation, which is primarily responsible for sunburns. Higher SPF values offer increased protection, but it’s important to note that no sunscreen provides 100% protection. Also it does not provide protection from persistent pigment darkening for that look for accreditation on the sunscreen of triple plus factor.

Broad-Spectrum Protection

Ensure the sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with skin aging and can contribute to skin cancer development, while UVB rays cause sunburn. Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect against both types of radiation.

Water-Resistant

If you plan to swim or engage in activities that make you sweat, choose a water-resistant sunscreen. Water-resistant sunscreens adhere better to the skin when exposed to water or sweat, providing longer-lasting protection. However, reapplication is still necessary after a certain period or when towel-drying.

Skin Type and Sensitivities

Consider your skin type and any specific skin sensitivities you may have. Some sunscreens are formulated for specific skin types, such as oily, dry, or sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies, opt for sunscreens labeled as hypoallergenic or designed for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Take a look at the ingredients list. Some individuals may have allergies or sensitivities to certain sunscreen ingredients. Additionally, if you’re concerned about the environmental impact, you may prefer mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they are generally considered reef-safe.

Ease of Application

Consider the texture and formulation of the sunscreen. Choose a sunscreen that feels comfortable on your skin and is easy to apply. Lotions, creams, gels, sprays, and sticks are different formulation options available. Find one that suits your preferences and makes application convenient.

Following the ethics of sunscreen application will increase the sustainability of its results. Use the one fingertip unit method to understand how much quantity to apply and always apply half an hour prior to exposure also in increased exposure application every 2 hrs is recommended.

Individuals have an ethical responsibility to take care of their health and well-being. Applying sunscreen to protect the skin from harmful UV radiation is a responsible action that helps prevent skin cancer. It demonstrates a commitment to self-care and a desire to minimize health risks.