Skin Care: Applying THIS on your Feet' Soles Daily Will Give Your Face the Perfect Glow

Many of us put a lot of work into maintaining our skin’s beauty, yet we rarely succeed. Maybe it would be hard to believe if we said that your skin connects to the bottoms of your feet. According to several skin care professionals, massaging the desi ghee into the soles of the feet can give the face an incredible glow. This is the Ayurvedic therapy approach that has been practised for ages. Not only does this help the skin, but many other issues are resolved as well.

The advantages of applying desi ghee to your feet’ soles:

Massaging the soles of the feet with ghee can give the face a beautiful glow and also put an end to many skin issues. Those who have trouble falling asleep at night may massage their soles with desi ghee before bed. Start applying ghee to your partner’s soles right away if they snore excessively while they are asleep. This technique can be extremely helpful for people who struggle with indigestion or stomach issues. Before going to sleep, rub your feet with ghee to calm your mind and release tension. Very few individuals are aware that using this technique may also help to reduce weight.

How is ghee massage performed?

Rub desi ghee in your palms before massaging the soles of your feet at night before sleeping. Rub the ghee in until the feet are warm. After that, go to bed comfortably because the impact will become obvious in a few days.

What is ghee’s substitute?

Ghee is highly expensive, therefore not everyone can use it as a daily dairy product. Instead, you can substitute Kokum Butter or Coconut Oil.