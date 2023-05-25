Skin Glow To Acne Removal, Benefits Of This DIY Multani Mitti And Honey Face Pack

Did you find a smooth mixture of clay, milk and turmeric on your grandmother’s kitchen counter during your childhood? She’d apply it to her face, wait 10 minutes and then rinse it off. We were always curious about the clay, and it wasn’t until much later that we realised it was Multani mitti which is also called fuller’s earth or Multan mud.

It’s also a common ingredient in herbal formulations, Ayurvedic beauty treatments and ubtans. And today, we will tell you about another DIY face pack made with Multani mitti and let you know its benefits.

Steps to make this face pack:

Start with taking one spoonful of Multani mitti powder.

Now add one spoon of honey and two spoons of rose water to it and mix it well to make a thick paste.

Apply this pack on the face and leave it like this till it dries.

Once it dries out nicely, wash your face with plain water.

Honey is rich in antioxidant and antibacterial elements. Not only this but it also has minerals like calcium, iron and magnesium. Here’re the benefits of this face pack:

Cools down the skin

During the heatwave, using this DIY face pack will give you major cooling effects. This also helps in getting rid of tanning and redness in the skin.

Makes the skin glow

Mixing honey and Multani mitti and using their pack on the face improves the glow of the skin. Along with this, it also helps in removing the sunburns.

Gets rid of blemishes and acne

This face pack also helps in getting rid of the problem of blemishes and pimples on the skin. It is full of anti-bacterial properties, which help in making the skin spotless by erasing pimples and acne.

Keeps the skin moisturised

There are many moisturising agents that are present in honey and Multani mitti. They help in removing the dryness of the skin. Due to this, the moisture in the skin remains intact and it becomes soft.