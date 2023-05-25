Skincare Ingredients to Avoid: Shedding Light on Harmful Ingredients in Skincare Products

Are you conscious of what you’re putting on your skin? Skincare products are a vital part of our daily routines, but some may contain harmful and irritating ingredients that can have adverse effects on our skin and overall health. It’s essential to shed light on the potential dangers lurking in our skincare products. Ingredients like parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and certain preservatives have been linked to skin allergies, irritation, hormone disruption, and long-term health risks. By becoming informed consumers, reading product labels, and opting for natural, organic, and hypoallergenic alternatives, we can protect our skin, promote a healthier environment, and make more informed choices in our skincare regimen.

Tulsi Gosai, Co-founder, Akihi, says, “The skin performs the crucial role of protecting us against bad bacteria, chemicals and ultraviolet rays. However, some chemicals tamper with the skin’s ability to block harmful chemicals and products having them should not be applied on the skin.”

Are you lost when it comes to what not to use, don’t worry, Akanksha Sharma, co-founder and CEO, CITTA, says, “Our skin is a precious canvas that deserves utmost attention and care. Protecting our skin is crucial, but not all skincare products are created equal. So it’s essential to be aware of harmful or potentially irritating ingredients commonly found in skincare products.”

Some ingredients that should be avoided: