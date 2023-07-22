Skincare: No More Acne Breakouts While The Rains Break Even

Owing to higher levels of humidity in the monsoon in addition to the raindrops trickling down your face, there are increased chances of dirt and toxins settling on your skin over and above your already sticky and greasy skin. This leads to clogged pores, thus culminating into monsoon acne. While physically protecting your face from the rain & humidity is the norm, your skin, on the other hand, requires that extra layer of protection.

But fear not, we have got you covered! Right from a cleanser, to a serum to a moisturizer, formulated to treat clogged pores & painful breakouts, no pimples will be left behind! Malini Adapureddy, director, Deconstruct shares the different products you need to use to avoid acne.