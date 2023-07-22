Skincare: No More Acne Breakouts While The Rains Break Even

Owing to higher levels of humidity in the monsoon in addition to the raindrops trickling down your face, there are increased chances of dirt and toxins settling on your skin over and above your already sticky and greasy skin. This leads to clogged pores, thus culminating into monsoon acne. While physically protecting your face from the rain & humidity is the norm, your skin, on the other hand, requires that extra layer of protection.
But fear not, we have got you covered! Right from a cleanser, to a serum to a moisturizer, formulated to treat clogged pores & painful breakouts, no pimples will be left behind! Malini Adapureddy, director, Deconstruct shares the different products you need to use to avoid acne.
- UNCLOG YOUR PORES
Salicylic Acid Oil Control Face Wash
Washing your face is the first and most important step in one’s skincare routine. It is vital in keeping the pores clean, reducing blackheads, revealing softer skin and removing dirt and impurities. This face wash is a power combination of 0.5% Salicylic Acid and 1% Niacinamide that work together to unclog pores, control sebum production, and prevent comedones.
However, remember not to overwash your face; even if it feels oily, 2-3 times a day is sufficient. Excess sebum production will result in clogged pores and breakouts if you wash your face too often.
- GIVE THOSE BREAKOUTS A PERMANENT BREAK
Breakout Control Serum
Due to higher humidity during the monsoon, acne breakouts are more frequent. Serums are light, easily absorbed oil or water-based liquids that must be used on a cleansed face. This acne control serum is a new age everyday use formula to reduce acne/breakouts on skin and reduce acne marks and spots. By utilizing potassium azeloyl diglycinate, a superior derivative of azelaic acid, along with the added probiotic, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, it helps to maintain the normal skin microbial flora and thus, the skin barrier system.
- STAY HYDRATED!
Oil Free Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Even during the rainy season, contrary to common perception, you need to use a moisturizer. Every skin type, at all times of the year, needs to use a moisturizer. It keeps your skin hydrated and moisturized, so it doesn’t have to work as hard to create excess oil. This lightweight, gel moisturizer comprises 3% NMF complex + 0.2% Panthenol which aids in keeping the skin barrier intact, preventing transepidermal water loss. Being a water based formulation, this moisturizer is well suited for oily/acne-prone skin.
- SHINE LIKE THE SUN!
Gel Sunscreen - Water Resistant Sunscreen
During the monsoon, even when it’s cloudy outside, the sun’s rays may cause havoc on your skin. Sunscreen shields your skin from the sun’s harmful UV radiation. The Gel Sunscreen is a lightweight water resistant formula blended with the unique formulation of chemical filters along with hydrating agents such as glycerin, that provides overall protection from harmful UV Rays, while imparting non-oily hydration to the skin.