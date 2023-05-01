Skincare Tips: For A Healthy Skin Stop Believing In These Skincare Myths

Skincare has never been more important than it is today as our skin is exposed to a variety of environmental stressors, from pollution and UV rays to blue light from screens. Additionally, many of us are dealing with the effects of a poor diet, lack of sleep, and other lifestyle factors that can impact our skin health. Taking care of our skin is not just about looking good, it’s also about maintaining our overall health and well-being.

By dispelling skincare myths, we can create a healthier, more effective skincare routine that helps us look and feel our best. Here’s a list of 5 skincare myths debunked:

Myth: You can “shrink" your pores

Truth: Pores don’t have muscles, so they can’t open or close. However, keeping your skin clean and exfoliated can help minimise its appearance. While you can’t actually shrink your pores, you can take steps to keep them clean and minimise their appearance. Regularly cleansing and exfoliating your skin can help remove dirt and debris from your pores, making them less visible. Look for a gentle exfoliant that won’t be too harsh on your skin, and avoid over-exfoliating, as this can cause irritation and redness. Myth: You should wash your face frequently to get rid of acne

Truth: Overwashing your face may lead to loss of natural oils, causing irritation and more breakouts of acne. While it may be tempting to wash your face several times a day, this can actually make the problem worse. Reduced levels of natural oil can cause your skin to overcompensate by producing even more oil, leading to clogged pores and more breakouts. Instead, aim to wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser and follow up with a moisturiser. Myth: You should only wear sunscreen when it’s sunny outside

Truth: UV rays can penetrate through clouds and cause skin damage, so it’s important to wear sunscreen even on cloudy days. Additionally, even when you’re indoors, you can still be exposed to UV rays from the sun shining through windows. This is known as “incidental sun exposure," and it can contribute to skin damage over time. To protect your skin, it’s important to wear broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, regardless of the weather or whether you’ll be spending time outdoors. Myth: You should only exfoliate once a week

Truth: The frequency of exfoliation depends on your skin type and the product you’re using. Some people may need to exfoliate more frequently than once a week, while others may only need to exfoliate once every two weeks. Additionally, the type of exfoliant you use can make a difference. Pay attention to how your skin responds to exfoliation and adjust accordingly. Myth: You should avoid using oil-based skincare products if you have oily skin

Truth: Using oil-based skincare products can actually be beneficial for oily skin. When you strip your skin of its natural oils, it can overcompensate by producing even more oil, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. Using oil-based products can help balance your skin’s natural oil production and keep it hydrated. Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic oils such as jojoba, grapeseed, or argan oil.

