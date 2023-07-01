Skincare Tips: Here Is Your Perfect Guide To Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone

We often tend to notice that our skin is unevenly toned, which means that while some parts might be darker than others, there could be parts that are lighter than others too. It could be happening for a lot of reasons, sun exposure, higher pigmentation level, chemical reaction and so on. However, what do we do in such a case?

Regular exfoliation is something that can always help out to remove dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover, which can help lighten dark areas. Try and use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a loofah to gently scrub the affected areas during your shower or bath.

Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder & CEO, COAL Clean Beauty, says, “Keeping the skin well-hydrated is essential for maintaining its health and appearance. Apply a moisturizer or body lotion to the dark areas after showering to help nourish the skin and prevent dryness."

“Some natural ingredients can help lighten dark areas. For example, lemon juice has bleaching properties, and applying it to the dark parts for a few minutes before rinsing can help lighten the skin. You can also try a mixture of honey and yoghurt or aloe vera gel, as they are known to have skin-lightening properties," he further added.

Remember that sun exposure can darken the skin and make existing dark areas even more noticeable. Protect the dark parts of your body from excessive sun exposure by using sunscreen with a high SPF, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade when the sun is strongest.

Mr. Bakshi stated, “A healthy lifestyle can contribute to overall skin health. Eat a balanced diet, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and engage in regular physical activity to improve blood circulation, which can benefit your skin."

If you are concerned about persistent dark areas or have tried various remedies without success, it may be beneficial to consult a dermatologist. They can provide personalized advice and recommend specific treatments or procedures that may help lighten the skin in those areas.