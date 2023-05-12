Skincare Tips: Neem To Sandalwood, 5 Ayurvedic Ingredients To Add To Your Summer Skincare Routine

The warm summer months may be vacation time for many, but the season can be extremely harsh on your skin. Your skin may feel dull, greasy, and clogged as a result of excessive heat, humidity and exposure to environmental contaminants. There truly is no holiday from skin irritants.
While there is an abundance of healthy items for skincare, there are some basic ones that are easily available and less complicated to use.
Here are some of the Ayurvedic ingredients to replenish your skin during summer-
- Sandalwood:
The scorching summer heat leads to many breakouts on the skin and tanning. The inflammation brought on by pimples and acne can be relieved by using sandalwood. To get the best results, one can apply sandalwood oil or paste to the spot and leave it overnight. The following day, wash the paste off with plain water. Tanning on the skin can also be effectively lessened using sandalwood. Mix honey, lemon juice and curd with sandalwood paste and leave it on your skin for about 15 minutes.
- Turmeric:
The spice not only treats any bacterial infections and the resulting scars owing to its anti-acne and anti-inflammatory characteristics, but it also calms the skin and evens out the complexion. A turmeric face pack is a reliable cure for almost all skin problems that you may have.
- Coconut:
You can moisturise your skin using coconut oil. The oil also has antibacterial properties that contribute to the healing of wounds and reduces inflammation. In order to add the benefits of coconut into your daily skincare routine, you can opt for coconut-infused cosmetic cleansers and lotions.
- Neem:
The advantages of Neem are widely acknowledged. Adding the product to cosmetic and skincare items has become increasingly common. Neem has special skincare properties. You can use Neem-infused serums, face washes to revitalise your skin. Many prefer consuming the leaves either raw or in the form of juice.
- Amla:
The high amount of collagen in your skin contributes to its firmness and gives your skin a smooth appearance. Amla or gooseberry juice enhances vitamin C levels and aids in increasing collagen formation in the skin. Amla is said to rejuvenate the skin and remove dead skin cells after a long, tiring day.