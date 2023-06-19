Slap Facials to Vampire Facials: Discover 6 Extremely Weird and Unheard Skin Treatments

Numerous unusual cosmetic procedures, from vampire facials to snake massages, are practised worldwide and accepted as being good for the face and complexion. However, there are enough people out there who are willing to go to any lengths to obtain that youthful elixir. Do you count among them? Here are some odd beauty procedures that are genuinely practised all around the world.

6 unique beauty procedures were practised worldwide:

Snail Facials:

Several snails are left on your face in this technique and the mucus they create actually aids in skin tightening and wrinkle reduction. Live snails are placed on your face during a snail facial surgery and allowed to wriggle around. To do this, wash your face first, then tone it, then give your face a brief massage using products containing snail mucus. Traditional snail facials let garden snails wriggle over your face for a few minutes as part of the procedure. However, most commercial snail facials keep to the typical facial routines and products laced with snail mucin. Remember that no snails are harmed during the slime extraction process, and the facial is likewise a highly compassionate procedure.

Slap Facial:

In order to promote blood flow and firm up facial muscles, people frequently get their faces slapped at least 50 times after completing their usual skincare process in Korea, where this beauty craze originated. Yes, this sounds crazy already. But in Korea, it’s a pretty common approach. After completing their daily skincare routine, Korean women slap their faces at least 50 times to stimulate blood flow. The muscles of the face are also firmed. It may sound absurd, but the more slapping there is, and the harder it is, the better.

Vampire Facial:

The procedure begins with microdermabrasion and is followed by the skin’s application of platelet-rich plasma. Platelets contain a large number of growth factors, which promote cell division. Additionally, it has moisturising and antioxidant benefits and increases the amount of elastin and collagen in the skin. The skin receives minor injuries during a typical microneedling procedure, which prompts the skin to produce new collagen and elastin in an effort to heal itself. In contrast, platelet-rich plasma, which contains growth factors to help stimulate repair, is combined with this in a vampire facial.

Cryotherapy:

Cryotherapy is a medical procedure in which the body is subjected to extremely low temperatures to freeze water and remove aberrant tissue. The therapy involves procedures including ice packs, cool-air body champers, cold showers, and full-body immersion in ice-cold water. For therapeutic purposes, the body’s tissues are exposed to freezing temperatures. For two to three minutes, liquid nitrogen is blasted over your face as part of a cryotherapy facial. The objective is to make the skin appear radiant, young, and even.Unlike some peels or microdermabrasion, cryotherapy facials are a non-invasive cosmetic technique that won’t leave your skin looking raw or red. In fact, anyone who wishes to seem younger is an excellent candidate for a cryotherapy facial, especially those who believe their skin looks weary.

Bird Poop Facial:

The Japanese bush warbler bird’s excrement are collected. After being fed a meal of organic seeds, the bird waste is collected and sanitised under UV light. After being diluted with water, it is pounded into a fine powder, dried, and used as a face mask. It is jam-packed with urea and enzymes that breakdown the skin to give it a rich glow. Japanese nightingale facials, sometimes known as bird poop facials because they employ dehydrated bird faeces, are quite popular among European ladies. These are claimed to have magical properties that can help clear up acne and brighten a dull skin.

Snake massages:

During each session, three to four snakes calmly crawl around the client’s body and wrap around the client’s back, arms, feet, head, and neck. The weight and writhing motions of the snakes are soothing. It has long been known to relax the body’s muscles by reducing blood pressure and improving blood flow. Snake massages are one of the more unusual relaxing methods that are becoming more and more popular. In Asia, these meetings are becoming increasingly frequent, but many Westerners still view them as risky ventures. Additionally, it lowers blood pressure, which lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. Some customers have also reported feeling a hugging-like sensation, which is really calming and helps them go asleep.