Sleep Deprivation: The Hidden Health Risk You Can't Ignore

Sleep is essential for our overall well-being, and not having enough of it can lead to several health issues. Sleep is as important as a balanced diet and exercise. Even though everyone’s preferences are different, most individuals need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep every night. This time is necessary for our body and mind to relax and unwind after a long day at work. Here’s a look at health issues that can pop up due to lack of sleep.

What health problems are associated with a lack of sleep?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA, people who sleep for less than 7 hours per night are more likely to report health issues like asthma attacks, heart attacks, and depression. Certain medical conditions raise the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke. These health issues consist of:

High blood pressure

When you get a regular night’s sleep, your blood pressure is in check. If you have trouble falling asleep or don’t have enough of it, your blood pressure will be higher for a longer period of time. One of the major dangers of heart disease and stroke is high blood pressure.

Type 2 diabetes

Blood sugar levels rise because of diabetes, which might damage your blood vessels. Having adequate restful sleep allows our body to keep blood sugar levels in control and avoid the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Obesity

Sleep deprivation may lead to unhealthful weight gain. This is especially true for children and teenagers because their sleep needs are higher than those of adults. The part of the brain that regulates hunger may be affected by lack of sleep.

Simple tips to sleep well

Stick to a sleep schedule: One of the most important things you can do to improve your sleep quality is to stick to a sleep schedule. Even on weekends, try to maintain a consistent bedtime and wake-up time. This may enhance the consistency and quality of your sleep by regulating your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

Create a relaxing sleep environment: Creating a relaxing sleep environment can also help improve your sleep quality. Keep your bedroom cool, quiet, and dark. Make use of comfortable pillows and cosy bedding. Consider using earplugs or a white noise machine to drown out noise if it is a distraction.

Limit your exposure to screens before bedtime: The blue light emitted by electronic devices like smartphones and tablets can interfere with your body’s production of the sleep hormone melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep. To improve your sleep quality, try to limit your exposure to screens for at least an hour before bedtime. You can also use a blue light filter on your devices to reduce the impact of blue light on your sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques: Relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation can help you unwind and fall asleep more easily. Try to spend a few minutes each night practising one or more of these techniques to help calm your mind and prepare your body for sleep.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bedtime: Caffeine and alcohol can both interfere with your sleep quality. Caffeine is a stimulant that can make it harder to fall asleep, while alcohol can disrupt your sleep cycle and cause you to wake up frequently during the night. To improve your sleep quality, avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol for several hours before bedtime.

It’s important to prioritize getting enough sleep each night to protect your heart and overall health. If you’re having trouble sleeping, talk to your doctor, who can help you find ways to improve your sleep quality.

