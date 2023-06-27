CHANGE LANGUAGE
Smell Good This Season With These 7 Fragrance Tips

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Choosing the right fragrance can make you feel happier, and more confident

Wearing fragrances not only shields us from unpleasant smells but also adds a touch of class and personal flair to how you look

Wearing fragrances leaves a trail of scent that speaks volumes about your presence and personal style. With the arrival of the summer season, it becomes even more important to smell good and use fragrances. The hot weather can make sweat and body odours more noticeable, so it’s crucial to prevent it with pleasant scents. Wearing fragrances not only shields us from unpleasant smells but also adds a touch of class and personal flair to how you look. Choosing the right fragrance can make you feel happier, and more confident, and leave a strong impression on people around you as it acts as a reflection of who you are.

Here are 7 tips for applying fragrance to smell good in summer:

  • Choose light and refreshing scents
    Opt for fragrances that are light, fresh, and reviving during the hot summer months. Citrus, floral, and aquatic ones are excellent choices as they provide a refreshing and cooling effect.
  • Apply fragrance to pulse points
    Pulse points are areas where blood vessels are closer to the skin’s surface, generating more heat and intensifying the scent. Apply perfume to these points such as the wrists, neck, behind the ears, and inside the elbows for a longer-lasting and more noticeable fragrance.
  • Layer your scents
    To make your fragrance last longer, consider layering it with complementary scented products. Use scented body washes or lotions in the same fragrance family as your perfume to create a more subtle and long-lasting effect.
  • Be mindful of the quantity:
    In hot weather, a little goes a long way. Apply your fragrance with a light hand to avoid overwhelming yourself and others. A couple of spritzes or dabs are usually sufficient for a pleasant and noticeable scent.
  • Consider lighter formulations
    Opt for lighter formulations of your favourite perfumes, such as eau de toilette or body mists, instead of heavy eau de parfum or concentrated perfume oils. Lighter formulations tend to be more refreshing and suitable for warmer weather.
  • Refresh throughout the day
    Due to the higher temperatures and increased perspiration, it’s a good idea to refresh your fragrance during the day. Keep a travel-sized version of your perfume with you and reapply as needed to maintain a pleasant scent.
  • Store fragrances properly
    High temperatures and direct sunlight can degrade the quality of your fragrances. Store your perfumes in a cool, dark place to preserve their scent and longevity. Avoid leaving them in hot cars or exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods.

