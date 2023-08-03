Smoking To Unhealthy Diet, 6 Reasons Why Your Hair Is Turning Grey

Are you one of those young individuals facing premature greying? Grey hair at an early age has become a prevalent concern due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits. Today, we delve into the various reasons behind premature greying and explore potential solutions to tackle this issue effectively.

Smoking: If you’re a smoker, it may be time to reconsider your habit. According to a study published in the Italian Dermatology Online Journal, smokers are more likely to experience grey hair before the age of 30 than non-smokers. Kick the habit to keep your locks vibrant.

Hair Products: Hair dye, shampoos, and hair colouring products may contain harmful ingredients that can reduce melanin, leading to premature greying. Hydrogen peroxide, commonly found in hair dyes, is a significant contributor to white hair. Choose hair products wisely to protect your natural colour.

Stress: Stress is a silent culprit behind early greying. A study reported in Nature Medicine found that under stress, cells responsible for hair colour can die out. Embrace stress-relieving practices and maintain a healthy routine to keep your hair youthful.

Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, including autoimmune diseases and thyroid dysfunction, can trigger premature greying. Regular checkups and proper medical attention can help manage these conditions and preserve your natural hair colour.

Vitamin Deficiency: Lack of essential vitamins like B-6, B-12, Biotin, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E can contribute to premature greying. A 2016 study in the International Journal of Trichology linked low levels of serum ferritin (a protein that stores iron) in young Indians to premature greying. Ensure a well-balanced diet to maintain your hair’s health.

Unhealthy Diet: An imbalanced diet filled with processed foods, excessive salt, sugar, and cold drinks can lead to free radical production in the body, resulting in premature greying. Opt for a nutritious diet to promote healthy hair and prevent greying.

Taking charge of these factors can help you combat premature greying and maintain vibrant hair. Embrace a healthy lifestyle, avoid harmful habits, and nourish your body with essential vitamins and minerals to preserve your natural hair colour.