Sobhita Dhulipala Embraces Ethnic Style in a Black Embroidered, Plunging-Neckline Saree by Ritu Kumar

Sobhita Dhulipala recently was seen in a Ritu Kumar saree with sohini embroidery to attend an award show in Mumbai. Sobhita Dhulipala paired her 6 yards with a backless blouse with no sleeves and a plunging neckline. With large chandbalis that complemented the colours of her saree, Sobhita Dhulipala completed her ethnic outfit. Kshitij Kankaria, a well-known celebrity stylist, created Sobhita Dhulipala’s ensemble for the illustrious occasion.

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala kept her appearance understated yet incredibly stylish, going with straight, volumized hair and minimal makeup. Sobhita Dhulipala posted a plethora of images on her Instagram account with the remark, “‘Stylish performer of the year’ at Midday Showbiz Awards! To be appreciated for both performance and style is flattering. And thrilling. Thank you! Dhanyavaad."

The actress was spotted at the Night Manager season 2 premiere donning a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia. The most striking feature of the outfit was its serene azure blue hue. It was further emphasised by her fashion, which included combining the icy colour with silver accessories, footwear, and a chic updo for her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

The gorgeous blue dress that Shobhita is wearing is from the Shruthi Dalmia brand and is extremely expensive—roughly Rs 26,238. With our stunning cobalt blue body-con dress from the website of the designer label, you can own the glamour of a stylish evening party! This stunning dress will make you the centre of attention with its seductive cowl neck style and stylish, sleeveless design. The dress’ striking cobalt blue hue and traditional yet contemporary shape emanate timeless beauty, ensuring a breathtaking presentation that makes an imprint that cannot be forgotten. If you want an iconic ensemble that exudes beauty, confidence, and elegance, our cobalt blue body-hugging dress is the best option. Order yours now and get ready to amaze everyone with your incredible sense of style!

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Her Hottest Best in a Cobalt Blue Gown for Premiere of The Night Manager 2