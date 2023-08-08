Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Candid About Her Dating Green Flag Checklist On A Dating App

The app for meeting new people, Tinder is back with an all new episode of Swipe Ride, a show that celebrates uninhibited, meaningful conversations about what Indian women want from their dating lives. The second episode this year features pan-Indian actress and millennial icon Sobhita Dhulipala and premiered on Monday, 31st July, 2023 on Tinder’s Youtube channel and stream exclusively on JioCinema.

Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up app members to meet their dates with a surprise celebrity guest as they chat about all things dating and relationships. In the currently released episode, Sobhita, Kusha and app member Aishwarya talk about their ultimate green flag checklist, healthy masculinity, and breaking barriers of conditioning to embracing modern love. Chatting about what healthy dating looks like, Sobhita shares with Aishwarya that the ability to be yourself and not change to “please the other person” is the biggest green flag! This resonates with 70% of women daters in India who appreciate when their match makes them feel comfortable being their true, authentic self. The trio also chats about traditional masculinity norms and how emotional intelligence and empathy are desirable qualities that make a match “relationship material”. This holds true according to Tinder’s Future of Dating report that reveals that young singles today are increasingly prioritizing value-based qualities like loyalty (79%), respect (78%) and open-mindedness (61%) over looks (56%).

Dhulipala says, “It seems like this generation is challenging the relationship standards that were passed down to them from the previous generations to fit a more diverse society. Dating apps have given women a choice like they’ve never had before - therefore equipping them to unlearn some of these biases and enabling them to figure out exactly what they seek. Tinder’s Swipe Ride celebrates this freedom of choice. I found it quite refreshing to see this fun (and funny) co-passenger’s confidence and unapologetic approach towards dating choices.”

To empower young women in India to navigate the world of online dating and prioritise their wellbeing, Tinder recently launched Tinder Love and Care (TLC), a dating wellness guide developed in collaboration with That Sassy Thing. TLC features advice and insights from 15 prominent female experts and queer voices in India, covering a range of topics such as sexual health, intimacy, and fostering honest conversations with dates, all while prioritizing self-care.

“Young women today are upfront about what they want when it comes to their dating lives. They are doing so by normalizing conversations around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries which the viewers will also get to witness on Swipe Ride. For the third season, I got a chance to witness female Tinder members be absolutely confident about their dating choices and take charge of what they want. I was more than happy to play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations,” adds Kusha Kapila.

“Swipe Ride celebrates the diverse perspectives of young Indian women and their dating journeys in a relatable context. From having open dialogues on the importance of self-care, financial freedom, dating autonomy, to showing up with confidence and freedom of choice, young women daters are being fiercely honest about and transparent about putting oneself out there for all kinds of possibilities,” says Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group India.

Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular writer Supriya Joshi, Swipe Ride series is a product of the coming together of these women who like to call their own shots whether it’s in their careers, or their dating lives.