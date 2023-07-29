Sobhita Dhulipala Is a Pretty Vision in Pastel Pink Saree Worth a Whopping Rs 45 Lakhs

Sobhita Dhulipala never fails to astound us with her immaculate sense of style. She goes above and beyond to persuade us that each of her sarees is just as heavenly as Made In Heaven begins to promote. Sobhita Dhulipala radiates grace and charm while wearing a pastel pink saree, which epitomises classic elegance. The Tarun Tahiliani saree cost something in the neighbourhood of Rs. 4.5 lakhs. She is gently surrounded by the delicate saree drape, which gives her appearance an air of refinement. The pastel pink saree and Sobhita’s simplistic jewellery are the perfect match, allowing the ensemble to take centre stage. Sobhita Dhulipala continues to inspire and establish new standards in style and grace with each appearance, skipping hearts and leaving people speechless. Check out her post right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Sobhita surprised her fans on Friday by posting a series of photos to Instagram with the statement, “MIH date announcement day! Was so excited that you’ll finally stop yelling at me."

Her saree has an ombre colour and is made of tissue georgette. Chikankari jali shadow and maroori work are embellished with mukaish. She wore her saree with a matching blouse that featured elaborate crystal embellishments on the back and tiny sleeves. Sobhita was dressed up in brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick with the help of celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Mishra. Sobhita completed her glam look by accessorising with a pair of green emerald statement earrings and wearing her long, lustrous hair loosely parted in the side division.