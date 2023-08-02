Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Oh-So-Pretty in a Gorgeous Cape Neon Saree for Made in Heaven 2 Promotions

The fluidity of Sobhita Dhulipala is evident in both her on- and off-screen roles. Any clothing can be easily transformed into an enduring fashion statement by this diva. She stole the show in a neon green six-yard wonder at the Made In Heaven 2 trailer debut. The addition of a cape elevates her ethnic ensemble into a modern-traditional mix, making her OOTD stand out. The eye-catching colour and distinctive styling demonstrated Dhulipala’s fashion-forward attitude. The actress used oxidised silver bangles to accentuate the traditional charm. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy nude lips kept her makeup sleek and understated. Sobhita’s hair was neatly pulled back into a bun to complete the alluring appearance. Sobhita’s fashion choices are still influential and create new trends, which supports her claim.

The saree costs 14,975, per the label’s official website. She wore a matching bralette and the 9 yards. Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised her striking appearance with oxidised warrior woman cuffs to keep it sharp and edgy while still looking quite stylish. Sobhita Dhulipala chose a retro hairstyle with soft waves in the front and a low bun. Sobhita Dhulipala wore little makeup with kohl eyes and neutral lips to highlight her good skin.

Meanwhile, Made In Heaven 2 starring Sobhita Dhulipala will debut on August 10.