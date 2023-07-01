Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Her Hottest Best in a Cobalt Blue Gown for Premiere of The Night Manager 2

After Barbie, it’s difficult to envision a world without fashion. The Valentino Pink PP collection debuted in 2022 at the same time as the movie’s announcement, which helped ‘Barbiecore’ gain traction on red carpets and runways. Fashion businesses are now focusing on the colours of the future rather than the pinks of the present as the movie is less than a month away from hitting theatres. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a hue that has been subtly emerging on the runway and might just be the replacement for pink.

At the Night Manager season 2 premiere, the actress was seen wearing a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia. The dress’s calm azure blue shade caught the most attention. Her styling, which included pairing the chilly hue with silver jewellery, shoes, and a classy updo for her hair, served to emphasise it even more.

The stunning blue dress on Shobhita is from the Shruthi Dalmia line and costs around a whopping Rs 26,238. Own the glitz of a chic evening party with our gorgeous cobalt blue body-con dress from the website of the designer label! With its alluring cowl neck style and chic, sleeveless design, this beautiful dress will make you the centre of attention. The dress’ vivid cobalt blue tone and classic yet modern form exude timeless beauty, guaranteeing a spectacular display that leaves an indelible impression. Our cobalt blue body-hugging dress is the perfect choice if you want an iconic outfit that radiates beauty, confidence, and elegance. Order yours right away and get ready to wow the world with your stunning sense of fashion!

Blue has established itself as the new “it colour," with everyone from Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Elsa Hosk in Viktor and Rolf wearing it. Barbie and Y2K maximalism gave way in 2023 to subtle pragmatism in the shape of “stealth wealth," which promotes thoughtful consumerism and classic essentials. Due to this understated pragmatism, blue is more adaptable and classic than stunning pinks and vibrant hues. Blue might just be the cure for feeling out of date every two weeks in this era of quick trend cycles.

The first part of The Night Manager was a 4-episode television series that aired in February 2023. It is a remake of the Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie-led 2016 British television series of the same name. The crime thriller series’ grand conclusion will be The Night Manager 2.