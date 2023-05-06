Sobhita Dhulipala Ups The Glamour Quotient In An Off-Shoulder Black Dress

Sobhita Dhulipala has dominated headlines with her performances. Recently, the Ponniyin Selvan: II actress made several heads turn in a sassy black dress at the FICCI Frames event. Sobhita oozed elegance and charm with her impeccable style. Fashion enthusiasts are in awe of her mesmerising all-black outfit. She shared a slew of pictures with her fans on Instagram and there is no doubt that she raised the glam quotient high.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s outfit was from the shelves of the fashion house Varnika Sangoi, and she was styled by Karishma Diwan. Her gorgeous black mini dress had satin drape details at the waist and an off-the-shoulder wrap-around structure. The actress added more charm to her ensemble with a pair of gorgeous pointed heels, a pair of diamond-studded drop earrings, and silver stacking rings. She was helped by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra for her subtle glam look. She applied nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. To match her chic black outfit, the Made in Heaven actress went for a side-parted hairstyle with her waves flowing loosely.

The actress is indeed a fan of solid bold colours. Earlier, at Sabyasachi’s new store opening in Mumbai, Sobhita looked simply astounding in a plain red saree. The saree was paired with a red silk blouse which had a halter neckline and sleeveless detailing. The blouse had tie-up elements at the back, adding to the boldness of the outfit.

Sobhita enhanced her look with a big diamond necklace and earrings from the collection of Her Story Jewels. The accessories complemented the solid-hued outfit well. She kept her hair neatly bunched to flaunt the detailing on the outfit. The Night Manager actress looked stunning with neutral eyeshadow, a bold lip colour, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, and contoured cheekbones.

Sobhita made her acting debut in 2016 with Raman Raghav 2.0 and rose to fame with the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is currently waiting for the release of the second part of the hit OTT series The Night Manager.

