Sobhita Dhulipala's Looks From Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions Will Live In Our Hearts Rent-Free

Sobhita Dhulipala is the new ‘IT’ girl in fashion and there is absolutely no denying that. Her range as an actor and as a fashionista is unimaginably diverse and it just keeps getting better with each day that passes by. If you want proof of the same her P.S. II promotional looks are enough to let you know that she is a true blue queen when it comes to fashion.

Styled by the brilliant Eka Lakhani, Sobhita is seen here wearing a gorgeous anarkali from Tarun Tahlani’s collection. She completed the look with a pair of jootis and earrings that are definitely for keeps. Sobhita’s makeup was right on point, especially her kohl-rimmed eyes.

Once again, Sobhita striked in a stunning ensemble created by the amazing Tarun Tahlani. The actress took the minimal route in terms of makeup which immediately put more focus on her lovely wear. The exquisite choker that she paired with her ensemble definitely takes the cake.

White is definitely Sobhita’s colour and this look stands as a testimony to the same. The actress looked pristine in this white saree which had mirror work done on its borders. She accessorised the look with sleek bangles and a pair of jhumkas. In terms of makeup, she kept it very low-key.

Sobhita wore the perfect saree that is absolutely fit for a bright summer day at a P.S. II promotional event. If you want to head out for a date in a saree, this is most definitely the look you should be taking cues from. The actress paired a lovely tear-drop earring with this absolutely beautiful Anita Dongre saree.

