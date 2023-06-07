Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Actress Soha Ali Khan captivated her fans with stunning snapshots from her delightful vacation in the Maldives. Accompanied by her husband Kunal Kemmu, the actress her time by the beach, creating beautiful memories. Soha shared a series of photos on her Instagram.

Soha looked fabulous in stylish black cutout swimwear, while Kunal opted for a casual ensemble. In a witty and playful caption, she humorously hinted at their dedication to basking in their seaside sanctuary, quipping, “Don’t call us at the beach - we’re sun-screening our calls!”

Exuding undeniable charm, Soha embodied style goals, leaving us in awe. She exquisitely donned a chic black swimsuit adorned with an alluring cutout. Accentuating her ensemble, she artfully draped a printed sarong around her waist. In perfect harmony with her ensemble, the actress embraced a casual hairstyle, letting her tresses flow freely in beautiful waves.

To complement the swimsuit, Soha chose a selection of accessories, including black sunglasses, delicate off-white earrings, and a stylish ring. She maintained a subtle and natural makeup look, emanating a sun-kissed glow. With a minimal base and rosy flushed cheeks, she adorned her lips with a nude pink lipstick that flawlessly harmonized with her entire outfit.

Meanwhile, Kunal exuded dapper charm, sporting a casual aesthetic outfit. Showcasing his well-toned abs, he donned an open white shirt that flawlessly complemented his blue-green printed shorts. Enhancing his ensemble, Kunal added stylish accessories, including sleek sky-blue sunglasses, a statement silver chain, and a sophisticated smartwatch.

The comments section overflowed with adoration as fans labelled them as the epitome of Bollywood’s finest couple. A person commented, “Posts getting better and better. Super Stunning & Timeless you.” While other comments complimented her outfit, mentioning, “Love the cover-up!” While others said, “I don’t want to invite the evil eye by being called a power couple.” “So far the best relationship managed in Bollywood. No Privileges for being apart, spending time only with each other,” said another.