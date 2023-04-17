Som Pradosh Vrat: Know Auspicious Timings And Ways to Worship

It’s a special day for devotees of Lord Shiva, for it is Som Pradosh Vrat, which falls during the Panchak period. It is a highly auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for the fulfilment of your wishes.

The Pradosh Vrat is observed on every Trayodashi Tithi, which falls twice a month. Today, on the day of the Som Pradosh fast, an auspicious yoga called Brahma and Indra yog (auspicious time) has formed, making it a highly favourable day for worshipping Lord Shiva through Rudrabhishek.

Although Panchak is observed throughout the day, which involves some restrictions on certain activities, there are no restrictions on worshipping Lord Shiva on this day. If you have any unfulfilled wishes, observing the Som Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most effective ways to seek blessings and fulfil them.

Let’s get the insights of Kashi’s Jyotishacharya Chakrapani Bhatt on the timing of worship, Rudrabhishek time, and worship methods of Som Pradosh Vrat. By following his guidance and performing the rituals with devotion, one can receive the blessings of Lord Shiva and attain inner peace and prosperity.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2023 Muhurta

Vaishakh Krishna Trayodashi Tithi Begins: April 17, Monday, 03:46 PM

Vaishakh Krishna Trayodashi Tithi Ends: April 18, Tuesday, 01:27 PM

Pradosh Puja Muhurta: April 17, 06:48 PM From 09:00 to 01 minutes

Brahma Yoga: April 17, from morning till 07:07 minutes, then Indra Yoga starts

Panchak: April 17 whole day

Pradosh Vrat Rudra Abhishek timings

‘Shivvas’ is necessary for Rudrabhishek. Today, on the day of Som Pradosh Vrat, ‘Shivvas’ is on Nandi from morning till 03.46 in the afternoon. In such a situation, you can do Rudrabhishek today for success in work, freedom from disease, removal of fear, the progress of family etc. Rudrabhishek is believed to have the power to remove obstacles from one’s path and bestow divine grace and blessings for a fulfilling life.

Som Pradosh fast and worshipping methods:

After taking a bath in the morning, worship the sun god, and make a resolution for Pradosh Vrat and Shiva worship.

Stay on a fruit diet throughout the day. If Rudrabhishek is to be done then do it in the morning. Then worship Shiva in the evening. Worshipping Pradosh Vrat in the evening is also considered fruitful.

Perform Rudrabhishek to the Shivling with the pious Ganga water and cow’s milk during the Pradosh Puja muhurta. While performing this ritual, chant the powerful Om Namah Shivay Panchakshar mantra to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. After the Abhishek, offer Belpatra, white sandalwood, hemp, Datura, Shami leaves, flowers, honey and Akshat to Lord Shiva. These offerings are symbolic of the devotion and reverence offered to the divine, and they are believed to please God and bring blessings to the devotee.

Recite the Shiva Chalisa and listen to the story of Som Pradosh Vrat. After this, perform the aarti of Lord Shiva with a ghee lamp or camphor and offer prayers to Lord Bholenath for the fulfilment of their wishes. Spending the night in Jagran and devotion to Lord Shiva is also a part of the Pradosh Vrat rituals. The next morning, after bathing and worshipping, complete the fast by doing Parana. The day of Parana is observed as the monthly Shivratri of Vaishakh.

Things to avoid during Shiva worship:

There are certain items that are prohibited during Shiv Puja. Sindoor, turmeric, Tulsi leaves, and ketaki flowers are some of the items that are not used during the Puja. The use of a Shankh (conch shell) is also not recommended during the Puja, and it is advised not to offer water or milk through the Shankh. Offering these prohibited items during the Puja may render the Vrat and Puja futile.

