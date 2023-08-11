Somani Mishthan Bhandar, Jaipur's Famous Mini Malpua Shop, Where Taste Meets History

Malpua is one of the most popular desserts to relish on any auspicious occasion. This soft and crispy Indian-style pancake is an extremely popular dish in North India. A unique characteristic of this malpua is that it should be crisp around the corner and soft in the centre. But have you heard of mini malpuas? Today we will take a look at the mini malpua recipe, which is one of the most popular dishes in Jaipur.

According to reports, the name of the popular mini malpua shop is Somani Mishthan Bhandar. It is located in the Chaura Rasta of Jaipur. The malpuas made here are both attractive and tasty. Malpuas have been made here for 150 years. From locals to tourists, all are admirers of this shop. The speciality of the malpuas made here is that they are prepared in desi ghee throughout the year. But its taste doubles when eaten with chili tops.

Reports suggest this mini malpua is famous all over the country. Because of its unique taste, which is not available anywhere. When mini malpuas initially started being made in pure desi ghee, even the Britishers became crazy about their mini malpuas. At that time, big British officers used to come to eat malpua at this shop

Mini malpuas are made here with a sweet batter of maida and wheat flour, which is fried in pure desi ghee in a large pan for a few minutes. Then they are immersed in sweet sugar syrup. After a few minutes, it is taken out of the syrup and kept in a big utensil. After this, the mini malpua is ready.

Earlier, these malpuas were sold at a price of Rs 4 per kg, but it has now gone up to Rs 400 per kg.

However, the origin of the malpua recipe is said to be a sweet cake called apūpa from the Vedic period. Barley flour was either fried in ghee or boiled in water, and then dipped in honey. Malpua is claimed to preserve both the name and the essentials of this dish, making it arguably the oldest dessert in the Indian subcontinent.

Now there are many malpua variations available in the market across various parts of India. Some recipes have fruits like mashed banana, mango pulp or grated coconut added to the batter.