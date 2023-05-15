CHANGE LANGUAGE
Some Soaps Can Make Humans More Attractive To Mosquitoes: Study

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:59 IST

Delhi, India

The study found that the effects of soaps varied slightly between people.

Mosquitoes may be drawn to soap when not feeding on blood, they augment their sugar intake with plant nectars.

You might wonder that bathing with a good quality soap could make you mosquito-resistant because if they can’t smell you, they can’t bite you. A study, however, has revealed that soapy aromas may make you a more appealing target, with mosquitoes preferring the scent of volunteers who showered with three of the four popular soap brands.

According to the researchers, mosquitoes may be drawn to soap because, when not feeding on blood, they augment their sugar intake with plant nectars. Clément Vinauger, who led the work at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University said, “Because we end up putting those floral, fruity fragrances on our bodies, and we now smell like flowers and fruits. It’s very appealing to mosquitoes.”

However, the study found that the effects of soaps varied slightly between people, probably due to interactions between the soaps and each person’s distinct smell profile. Vinauger stated, “It’s amazing how the same person who is incredibly appealing to mosquitos when unclean may be made even more attractive to mosquitos by one soap and then repellant or unattractive to mosquitos by another."

    The research found that soap choice could explain why some people attract mosquitos while others avoid them. The study, which was published in the journal iScience, enlisted four volunteers who provided fabric samples that they had worn as a sleeve either unwashed or after washing with 4 different brands of soap. Female mosquitoes, who only feed on blood, were observed landing on the fabric samples, indicating their preference.

    These soaps boost the attractiveness of some, but not all volunteers, whereas some soaps tended to repel mosquitoes. According to the experts, the repellent effect of soaps could be attributed to their coconut aroma, as there is some evidence that coconut oils are a natural mosquito repellent.

    first published:May 15, 2023, 10:59 IST
