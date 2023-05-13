Sonakshi Sinha In A Power(ful) Suit 'Ready To Roar'

Sonakshi Sinha, a name that resonates with elegance and sartorial excellence, effortlessly dons the crown of a fashionista. A true trendsetter, Sonakshi sends fashion lovers scurrying for notes every time she steps into the spotlight. She manages to be experimental and elegant with her style choices, be it acing the denim-on-denim look with her own spin or going for a biker girl look. On a promotional spree for her web series Dahaad, Sonakshi’s outfits have become the talk of the town. Just look at her recent Instagram post, where Sonakshi graced her fans in a breath-taking grey outfit, a testament to her unrivalled style sense.

The Dahaad actress shared some pictures with full boss lady vibes from her recent photoshoot. She captioned the images, “Ready to ROAR!”

Sonakshi Sinha wore a co-ord ensemble curated by the prestigious label Deme, which was priced at Rs 30,500. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Dabangg star upped the glamour quotient in her latest avatar.

Her monochrome outfit featured oversized grey cargo pants with a flared silhouette and adorned pockets, a cropped jacket and a fitted bodysuit featuring a halter neck and intricate cut detailing.

Sonakshi went in for alluring smokey eyeshadow, mascara, impeccably shaped eyebrows, sculpted cheeks, and a chic berry nude lipstick. Her tresses were styled into a messy bun with elegant flicks framing her face.

The actress adorned stylish silver ear cuffs and stacked statement rings, while her grey glossy nails matched her monochromatic outfits.

Pantsuits seem to be a favourite of Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent appearance she donned a white pantsuit set adorned with striking black stripes, sourced from the renowned brand HM. Radiating confidence and elegance, Sonakshi effortlessly owned the ensemble, perfectly complemented by natural makeup. Her tresses were left open around her shoulders, adding an extra touch of allure to the overall look.

The actress went in for minimal accessories and let her ensemble do the talking. When it comes to setting a trend, Sonakshi is one of the first actresses you can think of. The Rowdy Rathore star has carved out a name for herself not just on the basis of her acting abilities but also her sartorial choices.