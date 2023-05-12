Sonakshi Sinha is Giving Weekend Goals in High-Waisted Trousers and Crop Shirt

Sonakshi Sinha possesses an unparalleled ability to effortlessly conquer any ensemble that she chooses to wear. Whether it is a regal saree or the commanding allure of a pantsuit, the Dabangg star manages to weave an irresistible spell, leaving onlookers awed by her sartorial choices. Sonakshi is busy promoting her web series, Dahaad. With each Instagram post, she unveils a treasure trove of fashion delights, tantalising the senses of every devoted style enthusiast. In her latest photo, she adorned a pair of chic trousers and a bewitching crop shirt, making her fans go gaga over her look.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle and shared multiple pictures with the caption, “Lewk here!!” Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai curated Sonakshi Sinha’s awe-inspiring ensemble from the clothing brand Jenn. The outfit was the symbol of sophistication with its elegant rice stitch detailing and high-waisted geometrical pants. Adding the perfect finishing touch, Sonakshi chose a classic cropped cotton shirt, a timeless piece that exuded grace and sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶o̶n̶a̶k̶s̶h̶i̶ ̶S̶i̶n̶h̶a̶ (@aslisona)

Guided by make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Sonakshi’s makeup consisted of nude eyeshadow, mascara, exquisitely shaped eyebrows, and a daring winged eyeliner. The artful contouring of her cheeks bestowed a radiant glow, complemented by a shade of nude lipstick that enhanced her natural charm.

Under the expert care of hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale, Sonakshi’s long tresses styled with soft, wavy curls. To perfectly complement her ensemble, Sonakshi Sinha adorned herself with tasteful accessories. Chic golden bracelets adorned her wrists, adding a touch of sophistication. She also paired statement rings, golden studs nestled against her ears and to complete the look, she opted for black loafers that effortlessly elevated her overall appearance.

Previously, Sonakshi Sinha had sported an all-denim look featuring a corset, skirt and jacket during Dahaad’s promotions. The actress paired up the denim look with blue heels and off-white socks. The diva nailed the classic denim-on-denim trend with her own spin. “Dahaad but make it denim,” Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

Dahaad, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma, features Sonakshi in the role of a tough cop who is caught in a cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer.