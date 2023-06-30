Sonakshi Sinha's Vibrant Summery Co-ord Set Is An Absolute Steal Deal, Details Inside

There is a certain kind of charm about Sonakshi Sinha that is truly undeniable, her aura is splendid and the vibe she spreads is magnificent. Sonakshi’s sartorial choices have always been nice, she knows what suits her best and as a choice, she does like to play to her strengths.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share pictures of herself in a lovely co-ord set. Netizens have been obsessing over the outfit considering it is the perfect wear for these scorching summer months and is an absolute masterpiece, to say the least. In case, you have missed out on her pictures, check them out here-

Sonakshi is seen wearing this perfect co-ord set from the brand Sil-Sila which is worth Rs. 8,500. Considering the stellar hue of the lovely ensemble it is wise to say that it is completely worth the price. Right from the texture to the tailored fit, everything about this co-ord set is perfect and there is absolutely no denying that.

The co-ord set comes in three parts, a beautiful bralette which can be overlapped with a jacket and can be paired with wide-legged comfortable pants. The yellow and blue colour combination is hugely underrated but Sona does complete justice to it. The factor that stands out is, however, how breathable the ensemble seems which again is an incredible factor to consider during the summer months.

In terms of makeup, she kept it minimally glam by opting for a dewy base, the perfect amount of contouring and highlighter along with a nude lip shade. A special appreciation must go out for her beautifully mascara-laden eyelashes, it is the perfect amount of drama mixed with subtlety.

Sonakshi went ahead with sleek stilettos and made the perfect choice of keeping her lovely highlighted tresses open and flowy. It was definitely a well-thought-of idea and the actress pulled off the look with utmost panache.