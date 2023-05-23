Sonali Raut Flaunts Cleavage In a Plunging Deep Neck Dress; Video Goes Viral

Sonali Raut took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen swaying to a beautiful song. She captioned the post with three yellow hearts, “💛💛💛". The former Bigg Boss contestant donned a short cut-out sequin dress and can be seen posing and dancing to a popular number.

Sonali Raut gained significant media attention in 2010 when she joined the prestigious Kingfisher Calendar at the young age of 19. Her participation in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 8 further propelled her into the spotlight, where she became a popular figure known for her bold attitude and unique personality. Some days back, Sonali took to the’Gram to share a even more sexier picture in a yellow bikini. She left her hair open and chose no makeup. She seemed like she was soaking the sun.

In 2014, Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut alongside Himesh Reshammiya in the movie “The Xpose," which also featured rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in a notable role.

The year 2016 saw Sonali Raut appearing in the film “Great Grand Masti," sharing the screen with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. Additionally, she collaborated with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in the web series “Dangerous."