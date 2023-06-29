Sonam Kapoor Attends UK-India Week 2023 in a Gorgeous Rohit Bal Custom Saree

Known for celebrating India and its craftsmanship in every ensemble she adorns, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked resplendent in a custom saree designed by ace couturier Rohit Bal. Representing India at the UK-India Week 2023, Sonam received an invitation from the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to attend a prestigious reception to be held at the 10 Downing Street. Sonam was accompanied by her husband and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, and also shared a cute instagram story, where she called him her ‘handsomest date’.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor posted a series of images draped in the six-yards of sheer elegance and long jacket. Sonam exuded grace and tradition that blended perfectly with the contemporary styling. Elated to be part of the iconic reception, Sonam shared her thoughts below the serene pictures and said, “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK india week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous london summer.”

The mint green printed saree features Rohit Bal’s love for nature in the form of artfully created botanical prints. A perfect blend of fashion and art, the long ivory jacket plays the perfect canvas for the red floral motifs printed on the silhouette. The crimson shade in the motifs added a pop of colour to the pastel palette. Sonam and Rohit Bal have celebrated India and couture together on many occasions and we are not surprised that this time too they didn’t fail to impress with their collaboration.

An epitome of grace and beauty, Sonam completed her look with earrings from Dhrui, a handcrafted ceramic jewellery brand, ring from Amrapali Jewels and a radiant red potli. Sonam’s flawless makeup was done by makeup artist Ganga and her long straight hair was styled by Pete Burkill.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, who never fails to create magic with her extraordinary vision and attention to detail, has once again created history with this iconic look. Assisting Rhea with the styling was her talented team including Manisha Melwani, Bidipto Das, Prabh Malait and drape artist Vikas Rattu.