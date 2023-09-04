Sonam Kapoor Rocks an Extremely Cool Sneaker Look in a Classy Denim Pantsuit; See Photos

The new Veg Non Veg collection, which included a variety of jeans from denim jeans to jean jackets, was introduced by Sonam Kapoor recently. “Our highly anticipated new collection launched at 11:00 AM in-stores and on vegnonveg.com," the Instagram post’s description read. A variety of denim jeans, jean jackets, and blazers with a modest, specially crafted VegNonVeg monogram are part of the leisures line from VegNonVeg. Anand Ahuja is the mind behind of the business Veg Non Veg.

The company identified itself as “India’s OG multi-brand sneaker boutique" that has outlets in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. on its Instagram page. Sonam Kapoor and Veg Non Veg have worked together in the past. The company offers a wide range of goods, including footwear, clothing, and accessories. In March 2022, the stunning fashionista and her husband were spotted attending the opening of the company’s Mumbai location.

We fell in love with her style right away because of that super-cool cobalt blue pantsuit with a casual touch. The 6,000 rupee “Moss" monogram denim blazer serves as the outfit’s highlight. It radiates style with its wide notch-lapel collars, long sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, and expansive silhouette. It embodies the grunge-inspired design aesthetic that permeates the whole collection. The Relaxed Monogram Denim Pants, which cost Rs. 4,800, were selected by the Neerja actress as the perfect complement to the blazer. The high-rise waistline, loose fit, and straight-leg hem of these jeans offer both comfort and style. This denim-on-denim outfit is made stand out by the muddy-blue acid-washed tone and odd pattern.

It’s a breeze to say that Sonam’s ability to adroitly combine grungy elements with high-end clothing items exemplifies her unmatched sense of style and inventiveness. We eagerly wait for the actress’s next sartorial endeavour as she continues to redefine elegant in the fashion industry since we know that it will be nothing short of iconic.