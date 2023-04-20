Sonam Kapoor Slays In A Chic Formal Look As She Poses With Her ‘Handsome Date’

No one can compete with actress Sonam Kapoor when it comes to fashion. She knows how to carry herself in any outfit and how to perfectly pair it with different accessories. Recently, she posted some pictures with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Read below to know what she wore on her recent “date”.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with Anand Ahuja. She called him a “handsome date” in the caption. She was seen holding a yellow Louis Vuitton bag. Her formal attire looks glamorous. The duo attended the store launch of Apple in Mumbai. Sonam captioned, “My handsome date who is one of the biggest supporters of creative talent and innovation. He feels they always go hand and hand. It requires wonderful imagination to create anything new in the arts, engineering or science. We all are creators.”

In the pictures, she is seen holding Anand close to her while posing with him. For the occasion, she chose a glamorous look, while Anand kept it simple, donning a blue shirt, followed by grey pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She also appreciated the entire team of the apple store launch and wrote, “Such a stunning apple store launched in Bombay. But was most impressed with the members that are a part of the Apple leadership and the team that they’ve built. Kudos to the company.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor’s look comes with a blazer featuring notch lapel collars, overemphasised cape-like full length sleeves, followed by an open front with dual button closures, and an oversized silhouette. The blazer is paired with a strapless black corset top, featuring a sweetheart neckline, bodycon fitting, cropped and structured boning. Junya Watanabe designed the outfit, and the look is styled by her sister, designer Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam enhanced the look with a mid-length skirt with a high-rise waistband, a knee-length front slit, a structured pattern, and a figure-skimming aesthetic. The outfit is accessorised with a Louis Vuitton hand bag, black high heels, bold jewellery, tiny ear cuffs and a stylish watch. Sonam complemented her look with a messy twisted bun, feathery brows, soft eye shadow, mauve lip colour, sleek eyeliner, mascara, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, dewy base and light contouring.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here