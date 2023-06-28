Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani Exude Couple Goals as They Twin in Pink at Honeymoon

A stress-free honeymoon is something that every bride and groom look forward to after the arduous wedding planning process and long days of preparation. If you and your significant other enjoy the seclusion of the beaches, there is nothing that can match a trip to the tropics. It’s time to visit the beaches and appreciate nature in one of the many beautiful tropical locations around the world to spend some quality time with your spouse away from the noise and bustle of the city. The same values are held by newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, who took a much-needed break after their wedding and visited the Maldives before going back to work.

Check out her post below-

We were taken aback by Sonnalli’s understated and easygoing style after getting a glimpse of her honeymoon in the Maldives, and you can’t blame us for that. Sonnallli recently shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, one of which features her wearing a light pink dress with white and pink patterns. Her look is perfect for a summer brunch with friends or a day at the beach. A thigh-high slit, long sleeves, and a knot detail were all features of the V-neck dress. The core of the torso was exactly where the keyhole detail was. We appreciate how comfortable the clothing is. She had a fashionable gold mangalsutra around her neck. Her bunned hair and Matt makeup both looked stunning.

To match her wife’s clothing, Ashesh wore a shirt with two hues in pink tones and paired it with a pair of brown shorts. Additionally, Sonnalli shared beautiful photos of her and her partner with the backdrop of the water, with the comment, “Sunset cruise at @atmospherekanifushi spotting dolphins????????"

Sonnalli Seygall, who played Sonali in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, wed restaurateur Ashesh L. Sajnani after dating him for a long time. Mumbai’s gurdwara served as the venue for the ceremony.