Sonnalli Seygall Celebrates Her Big Day Draped in a Manish Malhotra Masterpiece

Actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony with entrepreneur Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7, 2023. Looking pretty in pink, Sonnalli posted a series of images from the wedding ceremony on instagram.

Apart from the dreamy pictures she shared, we couldn’t help but notice the serene saree Sonnalli draped on her Big Day. Unlike Bollywood brides who normally opt for elaborate lehenga sets, Sonnalli’s saree exuded simplicity and tradition.

Designed by the one and only, Manish Malhotra, whose creations are well-known to celebrate the person wearing it. Here too, he didn’t fail to impress. Simple and rich in Indian craftsmanship, the pastel pink palette played the perfect canvas to highlight the intricate floral embroidery placed strategically all over the saree. The embroidery on sheer sleeves on the blouse and the pallu added a regal touch to her overall look. Sonnalli styled her look with a signature Manish Malhotra veil with embroidered booties and an embellished border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

Manish also took to instagram to wish the happy couple, he said: “Congratulations @sonnalliseygal @asheshsajnani wish you’ll lots of happiness and love.” Elated to see her don his signature veil, Manish called Sonnalli ‘Beautiful’ on his instagram story.

Sonnalli added sparkle to her bridal look with a diamond jewellery necklace, earrings, ring and maang tika adorned with emeralds. Sonnalli personalised her kalires with an array of names and most importantly a motif of her dog. Before the wedding ceremony, Sonnalli was seen walking under the flower chadhar with her furry friend, who looked cute draped in a matching pink colour fabric.

Keeping the makeup minimal, Sonnalli hair was neatly tied into a bun and adorned with white flowers. Complementing his gorgeous bride, Ashesh looked dapper in an ivory textured bandhgala sherwani and paired it with a pink turban that matched Sonnalli’s saree colour.

Post the wedding ceremony, the couple distributed sweets to the media. The wedding ceremony was attended by Sonnalli’s friends in the film industry, including Kartik Aryan, Mandir Bedi, Laxmi Rai, Sunny Singh, Shama Sikhander, among others who came to wish the happy couple and celebrate with them