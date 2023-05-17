Sonnalli Seygall Discusses Why She Adds Dry Brushing Into Her Skincare Routine; Know the Benefits

Who doesn’t enjoy smothering their body with additional care so that it is supple, clean, and smooth? While most individuals regularly wash their hands and moisturise their skin, some add a third, optional step to their routines: dry brushing. A quick and delightful practise known as dry brushing your body can leave you feeling revitalised and renewed. It is a self-care method that involves massaging and exfoliating the skin with a brush that has stiff bristles without using any water or other liquid.

Sonnalli Seygall, an actor, is a supporter of the idea and said that dry brushing is “one thing in my everyday skincare routine that I never miss." She listed the many advantages, adding, “I have personally benefited a lot from it, even though other studies reveal different things.

According to Sonnalli, there are a number of advantages to dry brushing:

Exfoliation:

According to her, dry brushing can help eliminate dead skin cells, giving the skin a smoother appearance and feel. Lymphatic drainage:

Sonnalli outlined how the lymphatic system is in charge of eliminating waste and poisons from the body through lymphatic drainage. Dry brushing aids in promoting lymphatic drainage, which can strengthen the immune system and enhance general health. Circulation:

It is also thought that dry brushing enhances circulation, which results in healthier, more vibrant skin. Reduction of cellulite:

According to Sonnalli, dry brushing can lessen the appearance of cellulite “by increasing blood flow and lymphatic draining, making your skin appear tighter."

Dry brushing is the technique of exfoliating and eliminating dead skin cells from the skin by brushing it with a bristle brush, according to Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist, and Dermato-Surgeon, The Aesthetic Clinics.

The dermatologist shared that following dry brushing, a shower or bath can be taken. “The goal is to exfoliate the skin and massage it. People can dry brush their entire body or only their face. Because the face is more delicate, it is recommended to use a gentler brush for the latter,” she said.

In addition to the benefit of exfoliation, the expert noted that some people enjoy the sensation of dry brushing since it makes them feel awake or rejuvenated before taking a shower. It might encourage people to prioritise their own well-being.

