Sonnalli Seygall’s Morning Routine Includes Ash Gourd Juice And Curry Leaves, Know Their Benefits And More

Popular for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Jai Mummy Di, Sonnalli Seygall is admired not only for her acting skills but also for her stunning looks and toned physique. Her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen is evident in her slim figure and glowing skin. She exemplifies the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle in order to look and feel one’s best. In a recent post, Sonnalli Seygall shared how she begins her day. She wrote, “Morning routine- Ash gourd juice & soaked curry leaves.” This combination has several benefits for our bodies.

Benefits of ash gourd juice

Ash gourd juice is rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, and fibre. It is also low in calories and can be beneficial for weight loss. The juice is known to improve digestion and can also help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a great option for people with diabetes. Ash gourd juice is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help boost the immune system. Regular consumption of ash gourd juice can help improve skin health and can also reduce stress and anxiety.

Benefits of soaked curry leaves

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from oxidative stress and prevent the development of various diseases. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Consuming soaked curry leaves on an empty stomach can aid in digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a great option for people with diabetes. Curry leaves are also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of curry leaves can promote healthy hair growth and improve skin health.

Ash gourd juice recipe

Ash gourd juice is a refreshing and healthy drink to start your morning.

To make it, first, wash and peel a small ash gourd, then chop it into small pieces.

Blend the pieces in a blender with one cup of water until it becomes a smooth paste.

Pour the mixture through a strainer to remove any solids. Add sugar or honey to taste and a pinch of black salt or chaat masala for added flavour.

Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing and nutritious drink.

You can add a few mint leaves or lime juice to give it a zesty twist.

