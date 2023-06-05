Spinach To Bitter-gourd, 5 Green Juices To Control Diabetes

Giving our bodies the vital nutrients and vitamins they need is crucial for optimal health and physical well-being. Due to their high vitamin content, experts stress how important it is to include vegetables and fruits in our diets. We turn to juices as a reviving way to hydrate and nourish our bodies, especially during the summer.

These juices restore and revitalise our systems, support our general health and prevent many illnesses. Let us take a look at five green juices to control diabetes and flush out dirty cholesterol.

1. Spinach juice: According to Healthline, spinach juice is full of many health benefits. It is packed with iron and hence, aids in overcoming anaemia. It contains lutein, a carotenoid antioxidant that can lower levels of bad cholesterol in the body. It delays digestion which ensures the sugar is not broken down quickly in the body, resulting in the lowering of blood sugar levels.

2. Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera is well known for its wide range of medicinal benefits. It is a great option for anyone looking to control their blood sugar levels as they are rich in antioxidants such as Vitamin C and E, which helps in lowering the oxidative stress ultimately lowering the blood sugar. It also promotes the smooth functioning of the digestive system. In clinical studies, it has been seen that drinking aloe vera leaf juice might apparently lower serum cholesterol.

3. Bottle gourd juice: Bottle gourd is a powerhouse of many amazing nutrients. It is good for heart health and also for people with diabetes as it contains a huge amount of water content and fibre. It is rich in dietary fibre which helps lower cholesterol levels. In the digestive system, fibre aids in binding cholesterol, reducing its absorption into the bloodstream. It has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels helping to maintain diabetes.

4. Drumstick juice: Drumstick juice is a wonderful supplement to a healthy lifestyle since it is a treasure of many vital nutrients. It helps in fighting against numerous diseases. Bioactive substances present in drumstick juice have been found to have an anti-diabetic effect. Antioxidants like flavonoids, phenolic chemicals and vitamin C are present in drumstick juice. These prevent oxidative stress and inflammation, the two conditions associated with high cholesterol.

5. Bitter gourd juice: Despite having a bitter taste, bitter gourd is an excellent food that is beneficial to our well-being. It is known for its ability to efficiently control blood sugar levels. It contains a compound charantin, which helps in lowering blood glucose in the body. It also contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally.