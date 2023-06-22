Splash Responsibly: Prioritizing Pool Cleanliness for a Memorable Experience

As the summer heat intensifies, swimming pools are witnessing an increase in footfall, with people flocking to the pools in search of leisure and relaxation. However, this surge in pool activity has posed a significant challenge, that of maintaining proper hygiene in the water.

“Of late, we have been witnessing a surge in the cases of diarrhoea, nasal infections, and skin infections due to irresponsible pool behaviour such as unhygienic pool conditions and exposure to bacteria in the water, among others. Disease numbers are higher this season as compared to previous years, which is an alarming trend. This serves as a reminder for all of us to realise the importance of stringent sanitation measures to safeguard our health and overall well-being as we try to seek respite at the pool,” says Dr Rohini Nagarkar, Senior Consultant Pediatrics & Academic Head, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital Pune.

To effectively address these challenges, the use of suitable disinfectants, like chlorine, is crucial for eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses in pool water. Additionally, employing the technique of super chlorination, which involves introducing a concentrated dose of chlorine, is an effective method for thoroughly sanitizing swimming pools, ensuring the elimination of contaminants and the maintenance of water clarity and hygiene. Further, it is important to conduct regular water testing to monitor pH levels. “Maintaining the appropriate pH balance is crucial as excessively alkaline water (with pH above 7.9) can contribute to skin diseases. Ideally, the pH range for pool water should be maintained between 7.2 to 7.6 for optimal safety and hygiene. Upgradation of pool filtration systems to improve water clarity and reduce the risk of contamination, in addition to thorough cleaning of pool surfaces are some crucial measures that can be implemented to maintain pool hygiene,” adds Dr Nagarkar.

Further, raising awareness among pool-goers about the importance of personal hygiene including the practice of showering before entering the pool is imperative. This is important because the presence of freshwater on the surface of the body can impede the absorption of chlorine. Additionally, refraining from spitting in the water, gulping down the pool water, and avoiding swimming while ill can also help promote a conducive swimming environment.

Thus, by prioritizing pool hygiene, we can ensure that swimming remains a safe and enjoyable activity for all.